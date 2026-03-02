Chris Youngblood headshot

Chris Youngblood News: Signs with Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 8:01am

Portland signed Youngblood to a two-way contract Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Youngblood has been a standout player for the Oklahoma City Blue in the G League. With this move, Youngblood is now likely to become a featured player for the Rip City Remix, but he may get some NBA looks with the Trail Blazers as well.

Chris Youngblood
Portland Trail Blazers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Youngblood
