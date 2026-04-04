Chris Youngblood News: Time in G League ends

Youngblood posted 23 points (6-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 38 minutes Friday in the Rip City Remix's 107-95 loss to the Stockton Kings in the Western Conference Semifinals of the G League playoffs.

With Friday's contest being an elimination game for Rip City, Youngblood should rejoin the Trail Blazers ahead of their next contest Monday in Denver and will be eligible to play for the remainder of the regular season. Since signing his two-year, two-way deal with Portland just over a month ago, Youngblood has made one appearance for the parent club, a nine-minute cameo in garbage time of a 35-point win over the Nets on March 23.