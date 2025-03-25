Christian Braun Injury: Expected to play against Milwaukee
Braun (foot) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game versus the Bucks.
Braun is expected to make his fifth straight appearance Wednesday despite dealing with a strained left foot. Braun has logged at least 33 minutes in each of his last three outings, so he is unlikely to operate on a minutes restriction if he's upgraded to available against Milwaukee.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now