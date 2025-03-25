Fantasy Basketball
Christian Braun Injury: Expected to play against Milwaukee

Published on March 25, 2025

Braun (foot) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game versus the Bucks.

Braun is expected to make his fifth straight appearance Wednesday despite dealing with a strained left foot. Braun has logged at least 33 minutes in each of his last three outings, so he is unlikely to operate on a minutes restriction if he's upgraded to available against Milwaukee.

