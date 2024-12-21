Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christian Braun headshot

Christian Braun Injury: Likely to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Braun is probable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to a lower back strain.

Braun has been dealing with a lower back injury for almost a week and has already missed a game due to the issue. However, he's expected to face the Pelicans on Sunday for the first leg of a back-to-back set. He played just 24 minutes in the Nuggets' most recent game, which is significantly lower than his average of 34.3 minutes per game this year.

Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now