Christian Braun Injury: Likely to play Sunday
Braun is probable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to a lower back strain.
Braun has been dealing with a lower back injury for almost a week and has already missed a game due to the issue. However, he's expected to face the Pelicans on Sunday for the first leg of a back-to-back set. He played just 24 minutes in the Nuggets' most recent game, which is significantly lower than his average of 34.3 minutes per game this year.
