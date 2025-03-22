Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christian Braun headshot

Christian Braun Injury: Likely to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2025 at 2:55pm

Braun is probable for Sunday's game against the Rockets due to a left foot strain.

Even though Braun has landed on the injury report once again, the probable tag suggests he should play and handle something close to his regular workload. Braun has started in each of his last 22 appearances, averaging 16.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game over that stretch.

Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now