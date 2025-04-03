Fantasy Basketball
Christian Braun headshot

Christian Braun Injury: Likely to play vs. Golden State

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Braun (foot) has been listed as probable for Friday's game against the Warriors.

After missing Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a left foot strain, Braun is trending toward returning to the floor for Denver on Friday. The 23-year-old guard is having a breakout season for Denver, averaging career-high numbers in points (15.2), rebounds (5.2), assists (2.5) and steals (1.1) per game.

Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets
