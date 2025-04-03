Christian Braun Injury: Likely to play vs. Golden State

Braun (foot) has been listed as probable for Friday's game against the Warriors.

After missing Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a left foot strain, Braun is trending toward returning to the floor for Denver on Friday. The 23-year-old guard is having a breakout season for Denver, averaging career-high numbers in points (15.2), rebounds (5.2), assists (2.5) and steals (1.1) per game.