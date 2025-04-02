Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christian Braun headshot

Christian Braun Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Braun (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Spurs.

Braun usually carries probable tags for this foot issue, so the questionable tag is notable -- the Nuggets are likely considering a maintenance day for the second leg of this back-to-back set. During Tuesday's 140-139 double-overtime loss to Minnesota, Braun finished with 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals over 53 minutes.

Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now