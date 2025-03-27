Christian Braun Injury: Probable for Friday vs. Utah
Braun (foot) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Jazz.
Braun has been given the probable tag for a while now due to a left foot strain, and he doesn't appear to be in danger of missing Friday's contest. The third-year guard out of Kansas has averaged 14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 34.4 minutes per game over his last five outings.
