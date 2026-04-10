Christian Braun Injury: Sidelined versus Thunder
Braun (ankle) won't play in Friday's game against Oklahoma City, Ryan Blackburn of MileHighSports.com reports.
Braun and the rest of Denver's starters won't suit up against Oklahoma City, so they will have one more chance to play during the regular season before the playoffs commence. Without Braun on the floor, Tim Hardaway will likely enter the starting lineup for the first time since the 147-123 loss to Miami on Dec. 29.
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