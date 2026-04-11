Christian Braun Injury: Still out for Sunday
Braun (ankle/hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Braun will miss a second consecutive contest to end the regular season due to left ankle injury management and a right hip flexor strain. He'll finish the 2025-26 regular season with averages of 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.7 steals in 31.8 minutes per tilt across 44 games.
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