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Christian Braun News: Another double-digit scoring effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 11:43am

Braun racked up 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 125-123 win over Phoenix.

While Braun has been limited to just 37 games in 2025-26, he's finding his footing down the stretch for the Nuggets with eight straight outings with at least 11 points. Over these last eight contests, the swingman has averaged 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 32.5 minutes per game while shooting 40.0 percent from downtown.

Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets
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