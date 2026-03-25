Christian Braun News: Another double-digit scoring effort

Braun racked up 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 125-123 win over Phoenix.

While Braun has been limited to just 37 games in 2025-26, he's finding his footing down the stretch for the Nuggets with eight straight outings with at least 11 points. Over these last eight contests, the swingman has averaged 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 32.5 minutes per game while shooting 40.0 percent from downtown.