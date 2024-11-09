Fantasy Basketball
Christian Braun headshot

Christian Braun News: Back-to-back 20-point games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Braun ended with 21 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 135-122 victory over the Heat.

Braun scored at least 20 points for a second straight game and has scored in double figures in all nine appearances thus far. He's averaging 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 55.8 percent from the field and 48.5 percent from deep.

Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets
