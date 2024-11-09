Christian Braun News: Back-to-back 20-point games

Braun ended with 21 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 135-122 victory over the Heat.

Braun scored at least 20 points for a second straight game and has scored in double figures in all nine appearances thus far. He's averaging 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 55.8 percent from the field and 48.5 percent from deep.