Christian Braun News: Big double-double in win

Braun contributed 21 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 45 minutes during Wednesday's 132-121 victory over the Trail Blazers.

The double-double was the third of the season for Braun, with all three coming since Jan. 19. Over 14 games during that stretch, the third-year wing has scored 20 or more points eight times, averaging 19.0 points, 6.6 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 threes while shooting an eye-popping 60.4 percent from the floor. Braun has started seven straight games while Russell Westbrook (hamstring) has been on the shelf, and he's played well enough to stay in the starting five even after the team gets healthier.