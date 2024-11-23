Christian Braun News: Breakout campaign continues

Braun supplied 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Friday's 123-120 loss to Dallas.

The third-year wing has scored in double digits in every game so far this season, the only Nugget to do so. Braun is also making an impact on the defensive end, racking up 10 steals over the last four contests, and through 14 appearances he's on pace for a career-best campaign. The Kansas product is averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 threes a game while shooting 55.7 percent from the floor and 44.2 percent from beyond the arc.