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Christian Braun News: Drops 21 in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Braun accumulated 21 points (7-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block over 39 minutes during Saturday's 136-134 overtime victory over the Spurs.

The fourth-year wing topped 20 points for the first time since March 18, when he hit for 26 points against the Grizzlies, while the five made three-pointers were a season high. Braun has scored in double digits in 12 of the last 13 contests, averaging 15.3 points, 4.7 boards, 2.5 assists and 1.6 threes over that span.

Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets
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