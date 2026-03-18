Christian Braun News: Drops game-high 22 in win
Braun totaled a game-high 22 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 124-96 win over Philadelphia.
The Nuggets didn't face much of a challenge on their home court from a shorthanded Sixers lineup, and Braun's 27 minutes led the starting five as Denver emptied the bench in the second half. It was Braun's best scoring effort in March, and through nine games this month the fourth-year guard is averaging 12.9 points, 5.4 boards, 3.0 assists and 1.2 threes while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor.
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