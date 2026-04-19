Christian Braun News: Falls short of double-double

Braun logged 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 36 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 victory over the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Braun logged 36 minutes in Game 1, finishing behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, who had 39 and 40, respectively. While the 25-year-old went 4-10 from the field, he missed only one of his three tries from deep while falling two rebounds shy of a double-double. Braun averaged 11.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 20.0 percent from behind the three-point line in two meetings with the Timberwolves during the regular season. He will look to increase his statistical contributions when these clubs meet Monday night for Game 2.