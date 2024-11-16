Christian Braun News: Five steals in loss to NOLA

Braun posted 15 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and five steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 101-94 loss to the Pelicans.

Braun has been one of the most surprising performers for a struggling Denver team, and he's been remarkably consistent on both ends of the court while proving to be ready to handle the starting role left by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the offseason. Braun has scored at least 15 points in all but four games this season and is averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 47.2 percent from deep in 11 contests.