Christian Braun News: Goes for 23 points Friday

Braun finished with 23 points (10-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 134-119 victory over the Pistons.

Braun surpassed the 20-point mark for the first time since the end of the All-Star break and stepped up in a big way as the Nuggets ended the Pistons' eight-game winning run. Braun was out of the starting lineup for two games in late January but has been a regular member of the first unit all season long amid what has been a career-best season for him. He's averaging 17.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game since the beginning of February, and a line of 14.6 points, 5.8 boards, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest since the All-Star break.