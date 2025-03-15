Fantasy Basketball
Christian Braun headshot

Christian Braun News: Green light to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Braun (foot) is available for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Braun was listed on the injury report due to left foot inflammation, but it's not severe enough for him to miss Saturday's contest. He has started in every game for the Nuggets since Feb. 1, and over that span he has averaged 17.7 points on 56.0 percent shooting, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals over 36.2 minutes per game.

