Christian Braun headshot

Christian Braun News: Green light to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 6:26pm

Braun (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

After being surprisingly ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Warriors, Braun has been given the green light to play through left foot inflammation Wednesday. The 2022 first-rounder should find some extra playmaking opportunities against Los Angeles, considering Nikola Jokic (elbow/ankle) and Jamal Murray (ankle) are out. Braun has averaged 16.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 36.6 minutes over eight games this month.

