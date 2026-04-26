Christian Braun News: Held in check during loss

Braun ended Saturday's 112-96 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with eight points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 34 minutes.

Braun only took four shot attempts in the loss, ceding most of the backcourt output to Jamal Murray in the Game 4 defeat. Now facing an elimination game, the Nuggets desperately need more output from the supporting cast, and Braun could be set up for an easier task with Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) and Anthony Edwards (knee) shelved.