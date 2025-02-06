Christian Braun News: Hits for 29 points in win
Braun recorded 23 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 144-119 victory over the Pelicans.
Braun has stepped up during Russell Westbrook's (hanstring) extended absence, once again proving his worth as an every-day starter for the Nuggets. The 23-year-old is enjoying the best season of his pro career, averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 11.1 steals over 50 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now