Christian Braun News: Hits for 29 points in win

Braun recorded 23 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 144-119 victory over the Pelicans.

Braun has stepped up during Russell Westbrook's (hanstring) extended absence, once again proving his worth as an every-day starter for the Nuggets. The 23-year-old is enjoying the best season of his pro career, averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 11.1 steals over 50 games.