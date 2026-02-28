Christian Braun News: Hits for season-high 23 on Friday
Braun supplied 23 points (8-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 45 minutes during Friday's 127-121 overtime loss to the Thunder.
The 23 points were a season high for Braun, who appears to be rounding into form after ankle issues cost him more than two months of action. Over the last eighth games, the fourth-year wing is averaging 13.6 points, 5.8 boards, 3.3 assists, 1.5 threes and 0.9 steals in 34.0 minutes while shooting 56.2 percent from the floor.
