Christian Braun News: Locked in as starter

Braun appears cemented as a starter for the Nuggets in 2026-27 after Peyton Watson was traded to Cleveland.

Despite playing a career-low 44 regular-season games, Braun was a full-time starter last year and should be locked into a similar role this season. The swingman is searching for a bounce-back campaign, closing last regular season with averages of 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 31.8 minutes per game.