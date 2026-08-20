Christian Braun News: Locked in as starter
Braun appears cemented as a starter for the Nuggets in 2026-27 after Peyton Watson was traded to Cleveland.
Despite playing a career-low 44 regular-season games, Braun was a full-time starter last year and should be locked into a similar role this season. The swingman is searching for a bounce-back campaign, closing last regular season with averages of 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 31.8 minutes per game.
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