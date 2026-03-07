Christian Braun News: Mediocre in blowout loss

Braun finished Friday's 142-103 loss to the Knicks with seven points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, and five assists.

Braun notably logged 31 minutes on Friday despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter of the blowout loss. He has been a total ironman for the Nuggets since returning from an ankle injury on Feb. 3, having played and started in 14 straight games. During this stretch, he has averaged 34.4 minutes per game, serving as a durable fixture for a rotation dealing with various frontcourt absences. While his overall production has been somewhat mediocre, averaging 12.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per contest, his availability remains vital for Denver's depth.