Christian Braun News: Mediocre in blowout loss
Braun finished Friday's 142-103 loss to the Knicks with seven points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, and five assists.
Braun notably logged 31 minutes on Friday despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter of the blowout loss. He has been a total ironman for the Nuggets since returning from an ankle injury on Feb. 3, having played and started in 14 straight games. During this stretch, he has averaged 34.4 minutes per game, serving as a durable fixture for a rotation dealing with various frontcourt absences. While his overall production has been somewhat mediocre, averaging 12.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per contest, his availability remains vital for Denver's depth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Braun See More
-
NBA Picks
Nuggets vs. Knicks Prop Bets: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 6, 2026)Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 25 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1124 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 926 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 431 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Braun See More