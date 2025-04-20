Christian Braun News: Muted performance in win

Braun ended with 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals over 45 minutes during Saturday's 112-110 overtime win over the Clippers in Game 1 of their Western Conference quarterfinal-round series.

Braun didn't make much of an impact during the Game 1 win against the Clippers. The talented young guard put together a strong regular season, averaging career highs in points (15.4), rebounds (5.2), assists (2.6), and steals (1.1) per game. However, the Nuggets will need more from him if they hope to make a deep run in the NBA playoffs.