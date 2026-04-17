Christian Braun News: Off injury report for Saturday
Braun (ankle/hip) is available for Game 1 on Saturday against Minnesota.
Braun is set to return from a two-game absence ankle and hip injuries Saturday. The fourth-year swingman averaged 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.7 steals in 31.8 minutes per contest across 44 regular-season games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Braun See More
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 24 Start/Sit: Best Pickups, Sleepers & Who to Bench18 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 1830 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips32 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 1236 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 1137 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Braun See More