Christian Braun News: Passive in win Wednesday
Braun ended with six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 103-84 victory over the Celtics.
Braun tallied just six points, unable to maintain his double-digit scoring streak. Since returning from injury, Braun has struggled to be anything more than a role player, averaging 10.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers in nine appearances over the past month. At best, managers should view him as a schedule play, if and when the Nuggets are tabled with some favorable matchups.
