Christian Braun News: Perfect from field Saturday

Braun chipped in 16 points (7-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Saturday's 127-102 win over the Lakers.

Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter carried the Nuggets on offense. Still, Braun was highly efficient and made all of his seven shots to keep his streak of double-digit scoring performances alive. Braun has scored at least 15 points in four of his last five outings while shooting 62.7 percent from the field in that span, and the young guard continues to deliver impressive offensive results in what has been a breakout year for him in his first season in a starting role.