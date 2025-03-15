Christian Braun News: Posts 22 points in victory

Braun closed Friday's 131-126 win over the Lakers with 22 points (9-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes.

Braun bounced back from a tepid performance against the Bucks and turned in a solid line despite nursing a foot sprain.The third-year pro is having a breakout season thanks to his nightly presence in Denver's first unit. He's blowing out his previous seasonal numbers, averaging 15.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals over 61 games.