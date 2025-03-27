Christian Braun News: Posts double-double

Braun totaled 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 127-117 victory over the Bucks.

Nikola Jokic stole the show with a triple-double in his return to the starting lineup after a five-game absence. Still, Braun played a significant role on both ends of the court as well en route to his first double-double since Feb. 27. Braun has scored in double digits in all but two of his 13 appearances in March, averaging 15.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest over that span.