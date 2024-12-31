Christian Braun News: Pours in 20 points

Braun provided 20 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 132-121 win over Utah.

This was arguably Braun's best performance of the month as he recorded his third game of the campaign with at least 20 points. His level of play has declined in December after his hot start to the season, however, as he posted averages of 11.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 three-pointers over his last 13 games.