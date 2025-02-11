Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christian Braun headshot

Christian Braun News: Pours in 26 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Braun posted 26 points (12-14 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 37 minutes during Monday's 146-117 victory over the Trail Blazers.

The Nuggets have a perfect 6-0 record in February, and Braun has been outstanding during that stretch. He holds averages of 19.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks in those six games, returning second-round value in nine-category formats in that span.

Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now