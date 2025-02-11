Christian Braun News: Pours in 26 points

Braun posted 26 points (12-14 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 37 minutes during Monday's 146-117 victory over the Trail Blazers.

The Nuggets have a perfect 6-0 record in February, and Braun has been outstanding during that stretch. He holds averages of 19.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks in those six games, returning second-round value in nine-category formats in that span.