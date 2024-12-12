Fantasy Basketball
Christian Braun headshot

Christian Braun News: Probable for Friday vs. LAC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Braun is listed as probable for Friday's matchup against the Clippers due to a right quad contusion.

Braun has yet to miss a game this season and will likely give it a go Friday. The 23-year-old has played well in an increased role thus far, and in his last five outings he has averaged 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 53.1 percent from the field across 36.2 minutes per contest.

Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
