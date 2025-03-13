Christian Braun News: Probable to play Friday

Braun (foot) is probable to play Friday against the Lakers.

Braun has been an essential piece among Denver's starters this season, averaging 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks across 33.4 minutes. As the Nuggets take on a very shorthanded Lakers team Friday on the second leg of a back-to-back, Braun has a favorable matchup production-wise.