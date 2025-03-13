Fantasy Basketball
Christian Braun headshot

Christian Braun News: Probable to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Braun (foot) is probable to play Friday against the Lakers.

Braun has been an essential piece among Denver's starters this season, averaging 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks across 33.4 minutes. As the Nuggets take on a very shorthanded Lakers team Friday on the second leg of a back-to-back, Braun has a favorable matchup production-wise.

Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
