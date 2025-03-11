Christian Braun News: Productive in Monday's win

Braun provided 14 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 140-127 win over the Thunder.

The third-year wing continues to be a steady secondary contributor for Denver. Braun has scored in double digits in 26 straight games and drained multiple threes in six straight contests, averaging 20.0 points, 4.5 boards, 4.0 assists, 2.7 treys, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks over that latter stretch while shooting 54.2 percent from the floor and and eye-popping 50.0 percent (16-for-32) from long distance.