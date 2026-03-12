Christian Braun headshot

Christian Braun News: Puts up 19 points in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Braun racked up 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 129-93 win over Houston.

After missing a big chunk of the year with an ankle sprain, Braun is finally starting to gain a rhythm. The swingman has averaged 13.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 three-pointers in 35.7 minutes per game across his last seven contests, shooting 50.7 percent from the floor during this period.

Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Braun See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Braun See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
Nuggets vs. Knicks Prop Bets: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 6, 2026)
NBA
Nuggets vs. Knicks Prop Bets: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 6, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
29 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
31 days ago