Christian Braun News: Records double-double

Braun finished with 13 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in Thursday's 121-112 loss to the Bucks.

Braun was impactful in multiple facets, recording his fourth double-double of the season. Starting alongside Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter, the 23-year-old isn't asked to shoulder a heavy load on offense, but he's still scored in double figures in 20 straight games. In February (11 games), the shooting guard is averaging an impressive 17.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 56.5 percent shooting.