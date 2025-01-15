Christian Braun News: Records three blocks

Braun racked up six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and three blocks in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 118-99 victory over Dallas.

Despite a quiet showing offensively, Braun made up for it with a season-high three blocks. He continues to have a career season for Denver and is on pace to return seventh-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 13.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.