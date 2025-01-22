Christian Braun News: Scores 20 points Tuesday
Braun closed with 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 144-109 victory over the 76ers.
Braun had a solid showing in this blowout win and reached the 20-point plateau for the third time over his last four appearances. He seems to be growing more comfortable on offense as the season progresses, and with Russell Westbrook adopting a lesser role in the scoring column, Braun has done a good job of taking advantage of that opportunity. Braun is averaging 13.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists pe game since the beginning of January.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now