Christian Braun News: Scores 20 points Tuesday

Braun closed with 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 144-109 victory over the 76ers.

Braun had a solid showing in this blowout win and reached the 20-point plateau for the third time over his last four appearances. He seems to be growing more comfortable on offense as the season progresses, and with Russell Westbrook adopting a lesser role in the scoring column, Braun has done a good job of taking advantage of that opportunity. Braun is averaging 13.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists pe game since the beginning of January.