Christian Braun News: Scores nine points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 10:49am

Braun logged nine points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Thursday's 117-83 loss to the Clippers in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Braun scored in single digits for the second consecutive outing during Thursday's Game 3 loss. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 42.3 percent from the field across 39.0 minutes per game during the first round. Braun and the Nuggets will look to even the series at 2-2 in Los Angeles on Saturday.

