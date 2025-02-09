Fantasy Basketball
Christian Braun headshot

Christian Braun News: Strong showing against Suns

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Braun contributed 18 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 122-105 win over Phoenix.

Making his fifth straight start, Braun set a new season high in assists in another productive performance. Over those five starts, the third-year wing is averaging 18.4 points, 8.2 boards, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 threes while shooting 54.5 percent from the floor.

