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Christian Braun News: Struggles in season-ending loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Braun racked up three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound and three blocks in 28 minutes during Thursday's 110-98 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Braun scored single digits for the fourth straight game, closing out what was an underwhelming end to a disappointing season. Despite having homecourt advantage, Denver simply couldn't match Minnesota's intensity. Injuries limited Braun to just 50 appearances across the season, during which he averaged 11.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 three-pointers.

Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets
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