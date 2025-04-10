Christian Braun News: Supplies team-high 25 in win

Braun accumulated 25 points (9-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 victory over the Kings.

The third-year guard led the Nuggets in scoring on the night as all five starters delivered at least 18 points. Braun has scored in double digits in 10 straight appearances, averaging 17.8 points, 6.3 boards, 3.2 assists, 1.6 threes and 0.9 steals over that span while shooting a stunning 62.8 percent from the floor.