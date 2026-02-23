Christian Braun headshot

Christian Braun News: Terrific line in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 11:39am

Braun closed Sunday's 128-117 loss to the Warriors with 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 35 minutes.

Braun has struggled with injuries this season and has been inconsistent for the most part, but he's suddenly trending up in a big way. Over his last five outings, he's seeing 33.5 minutes per contest with 14.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.4 three-pointers.

Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets
