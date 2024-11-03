Christian Braun News: Ties season-high scoring mark

Braun ended with 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 129-103 victory over the Jazz.

Braun has been one of the best players for the Nuggets in the early stages of the season, and an argument could be made to say Braun has been the team's second-best player behind Nikola Jokic. Braun has settled in well as a starter, scoring in double digits in each game and shooting an impressive 52.5 percent from the field.