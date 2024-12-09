Fantasy Basketball
Christian Braun headshot

Christian Braun News: Well-rounded outing in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 9, 2024 at 8:06am

Braun finished Sunday's 141-111 victory over the Hawks with 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block over 32 minutes.

Braun stuffed the stat sheet while extending his double-digit scoring streak to 22 games this season. The 23-year-old was efficient from the field in the blowout win, and he also tied his season high in rebounds. Braun's availability and productivity have made him a viable fantasy option this season, and through five appearances in December, he has averaged 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 53.1 percent from the field in 36.2 minutes per contest.

Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
