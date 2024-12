Braun (quadriceps) is available for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Braun popped up on injury report due to a right quad contusion, but he will be available for Saturday's game. Over his last 10 outings, Braun has averaged 14.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals over 34.9 minutes per game.