Christian Brown Injury: Inactive with leg injury

Brown was absent in Friday's 114-96 G League loss to Rio Grande Valley due to a leg injury.

Brown was one of three Sioux Falls players to sit out Friday's contest, recovering from a leg injury. Brown's next chance at returning to action is Sunday, and he should be considered day-to-day until we hear more about the extent of his injury. Brown has appeared in nine G League contests this season, averaging 9.2 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.